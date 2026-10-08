‘She was mega’: eight-year-old crowned HOYS 2026 working hunter champion
Katy Green and Gorsehill Layla lead the 30-strong field of working hunters at HOYS 2026 to take the title.
Katy Green said Gorsehill Layla was “prepped to perfection” for Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) – and it showed, as the pair took the Alan Marnie & Family (Meta Lounge Limited and SHB (GB)) working hunter of the year championship
Katy and her own and Charlotte Readings’ eight-year-old took a flawless turn about the imposing Colin Ellison track to lead the 30-strong field under judges Stephanie Barrington and Chris Yates.
“She was mega,” said Katy, who has deliberately chosen to campaign the mare by Emerald Van’t Ruytershof out of Gorsehill Amber lightly in the workers this year to keep her from getting bored.
“We’ve prepped her to perfection; not overjumped her, taken her show jumping and she’s had a lot of fun. We’ve not jumped many worker classes and she qualified really early this year.”
The pair finished fifth last term here.
“She was so good here last year. She had one down and I knew she had it in her, so I wanted to save her for this… It was a tough track and took some jumping.
“She absolutely loves her job so it makes my life very easy… I’m thrilled for the horse and for Charlotte.”
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Gorsehill Layla: spotted in Ireland
Layla was first spotted by Katy’s mother in Ireland and though Katy wasn’t initially quite sure, her friend Laura Wheelwright persuaded her as she shared her name with Laura’s daughter, whom Katy trained to win here in the intermediate ranks a few years ago.
“She said, ‘don’t be boring’, and I didn’t have an IBAN number, so she said, ‘I’ll buy here and you can pay me back.”
She wasn’t originally intended for the workers.
“Mum wondered what I was doing aiming her for them, but I knew she had a good jump and was genuine, so I knew I could turn her into one and now she’s proven herself to be one.”
Katy described the course as “massive” and admitted some relief when she’d cleared the last.
“I watched Craig’s round so I knew what to do,” she said.
Craig – Kiddier – finished reserve with Vicky Tennant’s Irish Sport Horse Bold Adventure, who lived up to her name as she clocked up a brilliant clear to defend her reserve champion.
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Bethan joined Horse & Hound as showing editor in January 2025, after spending two years as Editor for Showing World. Having adored ponies since childhood, she started showing as a teenager and has enjoyed wins at major shows up and down the country, including Royal Highland, New Forest, and the Royal Welsh, as well as HOYS, RIHS and London. She is particularly passionate about Welsh breeds and is also a Welsh language commentator.