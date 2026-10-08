‘She was mega’: eight-year-old crowned HOYS 2026 working hunter champion

Katy Green and Gorsehill Layla lead the 30-strong field of working hunters at HOYS 2026 to take the title.

Bethan Simons&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Katy Green and Gorsehill Layla jump a rustic fence at HOYS
Katy Green and Gorsehill Layla
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Katy Green said Gorsehill Layla was “prepped to perfection” for Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) – and it showed, as the pair took the Alan Marnie & Family (Meta Lounge Limited and SHB (GB)) working hunter of the year championship

Katy and her own and Charlotte Readings’ eight-year-old took a flawless turn about the imposing Colin Ellison track to lead the 30-strong field under judges Stephanie Barrington and Chris Yates.

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Bethan Simons
Bethan Simons
H&H showing editor

Bethan joined Horse & Hound as showing editor in January 2025, after spending two years as Editor for Showing World. Having adored ponies since childhood, she started showing as a teenager and has enjoyed wins at major shows up and down the country, including Royal Highland, New Forest, and the Royal Welsh, as well as HOYS, RIHS and London. She is particularly passionate about Welsh breeds and is also a Welsh language commentator.