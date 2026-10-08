‘She was mega’: eight-year-old crowned HOYS 2026 working hunter champion

Katy Green said Gorsehill Layla was “prepped to perfection” for Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) – and it showed, as the pair took the Alan Marnie & Family (Meta Lounge Limited and SHB (GB)) working hunter of the year championship

Katy and her own and Charlotte Readings’ eight-year-old took a flawless turn about the imposing Colin Ellison track to lead the 30-strong field under judges Stephanie Barrington and Chris Yates.

“She was mega,” said Katy, who has deliberately chosen to campaign the mare by Emerald Van’t Ruytershof out of Gorsehill Amber lightly in the workers this year to keep her from getting bored.

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“We’ve prepped her to perfection; not overjumped her, taken her show jumping and she’s had a lot of fun. We’ve not jumped many worker classes and she qualified really early this year.”

The pair finished fifth last term here.

“She was so good here last year. She had one down and I knew she had it in her, so I wanted to save her for this… It was a tough track and took some jumping.

“She absolutely loves her job so it makes my life very easy… I’m thrilled for the horse and for Charlotte.”

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Gorsehill Layla: spotted in Ireland

Layla was first spotted by Katy’s mother in Ireland and though Katy wasn’t initially quite sure, her friend Laura Wheelwright persuaded her as she shared her name with Laura’s daughter, whom Katy trained to win here in the intermediate ranks a few years ago.

“She said, ‘don’t be boring’, and I didn’t have an IBAN number, so she said, ‘I’ll buy here and you can pay me back.”

She wasn’t originally intended for the workers.

“Mum wondered what I was doing aiming her for them, but I knew she had a good jump and was genuine, so I knew I could turn her into one and now she’s proven herself to be one.”

Katy described the course as “massive” and admitted some relief when she’d cleared the last.

“I watched Craig’s round so I knew what to do,” she said.

Craig – Kiddier – finished reserve with Vicky Tennant’s Irish Sport Horse Bold Adventure, who lived up to her name as she clocked up a brilliant clear to defend her reserve champion.