‘Seriously special’ mare and former in-hand reserve champion wow judges in HOYS intermediates

KBF Le Paradis and Scottshall Aristocrat claim the 2026 Horse of the Year Show hunter and show horse intermediate championships

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LBF La Paradis and Kinvara Garner at HOYS
KBF Le Paradis is intermediate hunter champion
(Image credit: First Class Images)

KBF Le Paradis (Mira), with a rider has only sat on the mare three times, and former Price Family reserve supreme Scottshall Aristocrat have taken the hunter and show horse intermediate championships at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

Kinvara Garner says she feels “very lucky” to have the ride on Mira, who is out of HOYS winner CSF Cummer Paradise.

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Millie Bowles
Millie Bowles
Freelance reporter