‘This has made it worthwhile’: M&M working hunter combination end rollercoaster season on a high

Joyton Sunshine and Ella Eynon have had a frustrating season, but ended it on a high with a win at HOYS 2026

Bethan Simons&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Joyton Sunshine and Ella Eynon jump a green upright with a water tray beneath it at HOYS 2026
Joyton Sunshine and Ella Eynon
(Image credit: 1st Class Images)

Joyton Sunshine and Ella Eynon ended a rollercoaster season on a high, landing the 143cm mountain and moorland working hunter pony division at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) against the odds.

“It was a massive course, right up to height and you couldn’t take a breath anywhere as there were tight turn-backs and some tricky lines,” said Ella. “I was nervous going in but Dad said when we walked it, ‘just keep your canter because the jumps will come up quick’. Dougie never lets me down, though.”

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Bethan Simons
Bethan Simons
H&H showing editor

Bethan joined Horse & Hound as showing editor in January 2025, after spending two years as Editor for Showing World. Having adored ponies since childhood, she started showing as a teenager and has enjoyed wins at major shows up and down the country, including Royal Highland, New Forest, and the Royal Welsh, as well as HOYS, RIHS and London. She is particularly passionate about Welsh breeds and is also a Welsh language commentator.