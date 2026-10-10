Joyton Sunshine and Ella Eynon ended a rollercoaster season on a high, landing the 143cm mountain and moorland working hunter pony division at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) against the odds.

“It was a massive course, right up to height and you couldn’t take a breath anywhere as there were tight turn-backs and some tricky lines,” said Ella. “I was nervous going in but Dad said when we walked it, ‘just keep your canter because the jumps will come up quick’. Dougie never lets me down, though.”

This is not their first centre-line moment here. Ella and “Dougie” – owned by her parents Rebecca Faulkner and Eurig Eynon – stood champion in 2022 when he was a five-year-old, and they’d won the 133cm division.

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Two years later, a more mature Dougie measured out just before they were due to head to the Royal International (RIHS).

“We were gutted,” said Rebecca. “RIHS was tough for Ella that year without her best friend.”

The family regrouped, and a few shows later, Ella and the beloved Welsh section C gelding were HOYS bound in the larger section, finishing fourth, returning last term to come a close second.

“He’s tiny in this class, but he has so much scope, that he actually jumps better now; he has more respect for the fences at this height,” said Rebecca. “He and Ella have a beautiful relationship; he really is her pony of a lifetime, and Dougie would jump the moon for her if he could.”

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It’s nevertheless been “an emotional rollercoaster” of a season for Ella and Dougie, who clocked up five seconds, and got their pass just a fortnight ago on a technicality. Luckily, as the bold and game chap he is, Dougie was ready to step up to the HOYS challenge.

“For Ella, at 16, the prospect of not bringing Dougie was devastating, and it was tough mid-season to keep her confidence high going into the qualifiers feeling she could do no more, but couldn’t get the win. This has made it all worthwhile.”