‘Such a buzz!’: HOYS grand prix results in edge-of-your-seat jump-off between British elite

Jodie Hall McAteer drew gasps from the HOYS crowd as she rocketed to victory in the leading showjumper of the year grand prix with the brilliant mare Hardessa

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Jodie Hall McAteer and Hardessa win the leading showjumper of the year grand prix at HOYS 2026
Jodie Hall McAteer and Hardessa win the leading showjumper of the year grand prix at HOYS 2026
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

British rider Jodie Hall McAteer and Hardessa claimed the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) leading showjumper of the year grand prix for the second time in four years on Sunday (11 October 2026).

The 26-year-old delivered an inspired round that streaked clear of what had been a knife-edge battle for supremacy.

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Sarah Radford
Sarah Radford
Freelance journalist and reporter
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