As the dust settles on the 2026 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) and the Horse & Hound magazine reports have been dispatched to the printers, I thought I’d share just some of my favourite moments from this year’s five-day extravaganza.

David Simpson’s top-of-the-wings clearance to win Sunday’s six bar was simply jaw-dropping. But Jodie Hall McAteer’s jump-off round with Hardessa in the leading showjumper of the year grand prix was also competitive horsemanship at its very best. OK, she beat crowd favourite John Whitaker in the process, but we'll forgive her that because it made for fantastic sport.

Here are my best HOYS moments and stand-out HOYS winners – what were your highlights? Let us know at hhletters@futurenet.com

Latest Videos From Horse & Hound Watch full video here:

HOYS highlights and stand-out winners

1. Soaring sky high over 6ft 6in

David Simpson was only reunited with the 14-year-old mare Cindy R just before HOYS and, as well as finishing equal third in the puissance, they cleared a top-of-the-wings 6ft 6in (1.95m) to win the Thistledown Investment six bar.

“She’s the kind of horse who could set a very big record at a wall,” said David.

2. ‘Such a buzz!’: Jodie and Hardessa wow the crowd

Jodie Hall McAteer’s daring, edge-of-your-seat round on Hardessa to win the leading showjumper of the year grand prix was a masterclass in jump-off riding, while her brilliant mare matched her rider's competitiveness, rocketing gleefully over the fences.

“I think for British riders, it’s such a buzz,” she said, having knocked showjumping legend John Whitaker (Equine America Unick Du Francport) off the top spot in the process.

Horse & Hound Newsletter Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We have lift off! Jodie Hall McAteer and Hardessa en route to winning the HOYS leading showjumper of the year grand prix (Image credit: Peter Nixon)

3. That HOYS winning feeling is extra special

Joe Whitaker’s smile on his victory lap sums up exactly what it means to win at HOYS – and he did it twice! He and Seaview Evolution scored an “unexpected” win in the speed horse of the year, having also topped the Dallamires Stables stakes with the Vilarubbi family’s Vagalenco GF.

“I knew I was fast, but I didn't realise I was that fast!” said Joe.

Wave your hat if you're a HOYS winner! Joe Whitaker lands the speed horse of the year with Seaview Evolution (Image credit: Peter Nixon)

4. All hail the legendary Luichew

I’m such a fan of Andrew Hodgins and Shanaclough Luichew, who first captivated the crowds at London International last year. They’re completely unorthodox, but the Irishman carefully nurtures the fiery chestnut’s unique traits and they are extraordinarily effective over the big red wall. Andrew and Luichew shared the HOYS puissance spoils with Great Britain’s Rachel Proudley (Easy Boy De Laubry Z) in a Saturday night thriller.

“People comment about how wild he is, but I wouldn’t change him for the world,” said Andrew. “His heart is completely in the right place.”

“People comment about how wild he is, but I wouldn’t change him for the world" says puissance winner Andrew Hodgins of his high-jump hero Shanaclough Luichew (Image credit: Peter Nixon)

5. Proving that Whitakers don’t need warm-up classes

William Whitaker had never jumped La Vie Est D’Or in a competition before, but he cruised to victory on this catch ride in Friday’s Grandstand welcome stakes. The 10-year-old mare is usually ridden by owner Iona Watkin Jones’s daughter Glain, whom William trains.

“I know the mare well, but I’ve not actually ridden her that many times,” he said. “But I think that watching her over the last couple of years as much as I have has helped to know her.”

6. A young superstar in our midst

HOYS is always a great opportunity for spotting rising stars – both human and equine – but the stand-out for me this year was Olivia Sponer. Aged just 20, Olivia finished fourth in Sunday’s leading showjumper of the year, delivering a brilliant double clear on the wonderful Bingo Du Chateau. Olivia deservedly received the Paddy McMahon memorial award for the leading under-25 home athlete at HOYS 2026.

7. Diminutive Constanza joins the HOYS hall of fame

As Pippa Goddard says of her 2026 HOYS talent seekers champion PDV Constanza, “She wouldn’t be everyone’s ride, but I would pick a small horse with a big heart like her every day.” The pair extended their phenomenal legacy at HOYS, having won last year’s newcomers final and finished runner-up in the Foxhunter.

8. Throwing yourself in at the deep-end

Samantha Wiseman upended the odds when winning the Foxhunter final with AS His Lordship, despite never having jumped higher than 1.40m. Although they lack experience, Sammy has ample belief in her Irish Phil VD Wezelse Heihoeve x Crown Z gelding, whom she’s partnered since the start of his five-year-old year. Known as “Phil” or “The Connemara Pony” at home, as he barely measures 16hh, he is a stand-out performer.

“I’m just over the moon,” said Sammy.

9. The horse I’d most like to take home

This year’s grade C champion, Omex Star HBF (Douglas Duffin) not only oozes star quality but she’s clearly got scope to burn and such a lovely attitude. The daughter of Big Star was bred in Scotland at Laura Tinto’s HBF Stud – watch this space, she’s clearly going places.

Omex Star HBF shines in the grade C final with Scottish showjumper Douglas Duffin (Image credit: Peter Nixon)

10. Catch me if you can!

Raphaela Dawson rounded off a phenomenal final summer on ponies with an electric catch-me-if-you-can victory in the pony showjumper of the year, riding MHS Glow, before doubling down to take an exemplary Foxhunter win on Woody Van Duyversputten.

“I won here in 2022 on my 128cm in my first year, so to come back on my 148cm in my last year and win again is very special,” Raffy said.

11. And finally... the best celebration goes to...

Anya Dewey Clarke continued to bank the HOYS titles, following up on her victory in last year’s 128cm final with a win in the 138cm, riding her gifted “queen of the yard”, 11-year-old Fredaine Du Blonde. Anya’s winning air punches are now legendary, while the huge hugs she gives her ponies after every round are particularly heartwarming. Go Anya!

(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Don’t miss the full report from this year’s HOYS featuring all the winners and extra insight in this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, in the shops Thursday 15 October.