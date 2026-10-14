This jaw-dropping, top-of-the-wings leap was my HOYS highlight, but Jodie vs John Whitaker thrilled us all

H&H showjumping editor Jennifer Donald shares her highlights from HOYS 2026

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David Simpson and Cindy R win the HOYS six-bar
David Simpson and Cindy R captured at full stretch as they clear a top-of-the-wings 6ft 6in to win the HOYS six bar
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

As the dust settles on the 2026 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) and the Horse & Hound magazine reports have been dispatched to the printers, I thought I’d share just some of my favourite moments from this year’s five-day extravaganza.

David Simpson’s top-of-the-wings clearance to win Sunday’s six bar was simply jaw-dropping. But Jodie Hall McAteer’s jump-off round with Hardessa in the leading showjumper of the year grand prix was also competitive horsemanship at its very best. OK, she beat crowd favourite John Whitaker in the process, but we'll forgive her that because it made for fantastic sport.

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Jennifer Donald
Jennifer Donald
Showjumping and racing editor

Jennifer is passionate at showjumping and her role as H&H’s showjumping editor has taken her around the world reporting from shows and interviewing riders, connections and those involved behind the scenes. Since joining H&H from BBC Sport in 2005, she has written on every subject across the equestrian sphere — from turnout rugs to stable management — and has interviewed gold medallists, world champions and winners galore. She also has first-hand experience of working in the equestrian industry as a riding instructor and yard manager.