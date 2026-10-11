‘I slept about four hours in the last two days’: HOYS first-timer and seven-time victor share puissance spoils

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Rachel Proudley clearing puissance wall on bay horse at HOYS
Last year’s joint victor Rachel Proudley claimed a seventh consecutive major puissance win, and her second shared success at Horse of the Year Show
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Andrew Hodgins made an unforgettable Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) debut when he shared Ripon Select Foods puissance victory with Rachel Proudley, who was claiming her seventh consecutive major puissance win.

Andrew, riding John Glynn’s exuberant Shanaclough Luichew, and Rachel with Graham Ward’s puissance superstar Easy Boy De Laubry Z, were the only combinations to reach the fifth and final round, where the wall towered at 2.18m (7ft 2in).

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Sarah Radford
Sarah Radford
Freelance journalist and reporter