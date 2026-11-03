‘Showing participation is flourishing, but it’s becoming harder to find good young horses,’ says Vicky Smith

Producer Vicky Smith on finding young show horses and Horse of the Year Show

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Seywoods Royal Dancer, exhibited by Simon Charlesworth, are winners of The Price Family Supreme In-Hand of the Year Championship at Horse of the Year Show 2026
Without a spectacle like the HOYS Price Family in-hand supreme – won this year by Seywoods Royal Dancer – some breeders may not wish to continue, says Vicky Smith
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

As the season draws to a close, it’s a great time to reflect on the year.

Showing participation is flourishing. Despite the rising costs of producing horses, entries have been promising. Both the British Show Pony Society and the Coloured Horse and Pony Society had record-high entries at their championship shows, while the British Show Horse Association saw a considerable increase on last season’s entries.

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Vicky Smith
Vicky Smith
H&H showing columnist

Vicky Smith is a leading producer of horses for the show ring. She boasts multiple Windsor, Royal International and Horse of the Year Show championships.