‘The decision to end 128cm finals at top shows is taking away children’s dreams,’ says Chris Smith

Chris Smith airs his thoughts on the new ruling to stop hosting 128cm pony showjumping finals at leading shows, including HOYS, from 2029

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A basket of HOYS rosettes
The 128cm ruling will change the shape of children’s dreams and the sport’s social side for them, says Chris Smith
(Image credit: Future)

It’s difficult to see what the decision to end the 128cm finals at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS), the Royal International (RIHS) and the London International (LIHS) achieves other than taking children’s dreams away.

The dream of riding at HOYS is what motivates these kids, and has done for 70 years. We still get excited about riding there now, at our age.

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Chris Smith
Chris Smith
International showjumper

Chris Smith is an international showjumper as well as a producer of young horses and a highly respected coach. He has won at Horse of the Year Show and secured plenty of other prestigious accolades.