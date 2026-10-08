It’s difficult to see what the decision to end the 128cm finals at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS), the Royal International (RIHS) and the London International (LIHS) achieves other than taking children’s dreams away.

The dream of riding at HOYS is what motivates these kids, and has done for 70 years. We still get excited about riding there now, at our age.

British Showjumping’s (BS) new ruling will prevent children aged 12 and under from competing in finals “in front of a paying audience”. But if it is unacceptable for children to compete in front of a paying audience under BS rules, it implies the same could be true of other disciplines.

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Will this mean an end to events like the Shetland Pony Grand National, mounted games, mini-major and showing? Would HOYS survive losing so many showing finals as well? Children also compete in front of a paying audience at Royal Windsor and on the county circuit. These decisions could eventually render equestrian sport unrecognisable.

It’s been billed as a safeguarding issue, but what hasn’t been made clear is what we’re trying to protect children from.

If “elite” competition is dangerous, then something should be done about it now, not when the rule comes into force in 2029. A format issue is fixable. Is it too quick, too competitive? Because these classes were flat out when I was a kid and I think standards have come a long way, with the tuition available today.

If this is about training environments, does three years not give us ample time to put in a system where all coaches are educated and accredited – potentially bringing in more money for BS – rather than taking children’s dreams away from them?

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If it’s protecting children from the pressure of public gaze, then will they stop live-streaming pony classes?

Safety is paramount

I have a six-year-old little girl and a two-year-old, so I understand safety is paramount, but I don’t think I’ve experienced a safer environment than our industry. If my kids are at a show, every adult I know will look out for them.

Or is this targeting something specific to the culture of top-level showjumping? Money has brought our sport forward but in other ways, ruined it.

We’ve all heard stories of parents remortgaging their homes to buy the best pony and the resulting pressure this can put on their children.

Also, there have always been non-horsey parents who think they can buy success. I do agree that children should have to prove they can ride to a standard before they go into a 128cm qualifier, but I don’t think we should be punishing kids that are capable.

It is a piece of history gone

Not only does a generation of riders face missing out on a piece of history but you also have to ask, in what way will going into high-stakes environments, with no previous experience, benefit children’s mental health?

You can compete at the European Championships, on ponies and children-on-horses, at 12 – how does it stand them in good stead to be thrown in the deep end at championship level?

Arguably, the younger you are, the less aware you are of external pressures, so it’s a good time to learn, when you can just enjoy the experience.

We’re so lucky that we can teach children the life lessons, through this sport, that we can – from the responsibility of looking after animals, to resilience and learning to both win and lose. There is no greater leveller, after all, than horses.

My six-year-old, Amelia, is building the best network of friends through shows. My best friends from competing on ponies are still my best friends now – Will Whitaker and I did our first shows together. We chased HOYS qualifiers up and down the country, in a cattle trailer with his dad, Ian. We’d be thrilled for each other if one of us qualified.

These are memories that won’t be made.

I haven’t seen or heard any positivity about this decision, anywhere.

● What do you think about British Showjumping’s new ruling? Let us know your thoughts at hhletters@futurenet.com, including your name, nearest town and county, for the chance to have your thoughts published in a future issue of Horse & Hound magazine