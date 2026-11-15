‘Britain’s age classes for young horses are crying out to be modernised,’ says Carmen Edwards

International showjumper and H&H columnist Carmen Edwards shares his thoughts on young horse classes, optimum time and winter classics

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A young bay showjumper clears a pink oxer in front of packed stands in the five-year-old World Breeding Championships at Lanaken
Rik Nauta and Vazan Van Strijtem at Lanaken, where five-year-olds jumped to an optimum time – a format Carmen Edwards likes
(Image credit: Hippo Foto Media/Dirk Caremens)

While watching the World Breeding Championship for Young Horses at Lanaken on live stream, I thought the optimum time format was a brilliant initiative.

The organisers introduced it this year for the five-year-old classes and it was fascinating to see riders try to get as close to the optimum as possible, each with a different strategy. In many ways, I found it more engaging than watching people trying to win against the clock.

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Carmen Edwards
Carmen Edwards
H&H showjumping columnist

International showjumper Carmen Edwards comes from a showjumping family and runs Shropshire-based Edwards Equestrian with his younger brother Will. He’s produced a string of exciting horses, including Bolesworth two-star grand prix winner, Happy Valerie.