Top riders speak up in debate over changes to 128cm pony showjumping finals

Much debate has been sparked by the British Showjumping (BS) announcement that children under 13 will not be able to compete at some major events from 2029.

H&H reported that BS had commissioned an independent safeguarding review of the sport, carried out by specialists Lime Culture, and that changes had been brought in as a result.

A major change is that from 2029, children aged 12 and under will not be able to compete at shows with paying spectators. This means the 128cm finals held at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS), the London International and the Royal International Horse Show will instead run at the BS spring and national championships.

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The news was a major talking point at HOYS this year. Other riders have also shared their thoughts.

Olympic gold medallist Peter Charles, whose three children all competed in the 128cm finals, told H&H the major shows give young riders the opportunity to get used to competing in front of an audience.

“There’s nothing wrong with giving children who are good enough the dream; what is wrong is if they’re doing it without enough regulation; parents buying expensive ponies and letting them go round hell for leather,” he said.

Peter said he believes that if there were more regulation, such as certificates of competency to ride at each level, this would ensure the children were prepared to tackle these tough courses before they do so in front of an audience.

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“These shows are the dream for a lot of children and if they’re good enough, they should be allowed to compete,” he said. “I don’t agree with the way this is being done. Riders need to be able to cope with pressure and an audience; regulate it and make it safer, but don’t take away their dreams.”

International showjumper and trainer James Fisher agrees; he told H&H the 128cm finals are “fantastic to have done”.

“I don’t agree with this decision; this was the best pathway for people to reach a good level,” he said. “It inspires people.”

Seeing both sides

Kath James, a showjumper whose twin daughters contested the 128cm finals at HOYS and London, said she can see both sides; although she thinks it is sad youngsters will not get this chance, there are other issues to consider.

“The pressure put on some of these children to do well by their parents, who are often trying to live their own unfulfilled dreams through their kids even to the detriment of the child’s safety, is something I don’t agree with,” she said. “I’ve seen it way too often, some kids are scared to jump and parents are screaming at them to get in the ring. But cancelling HOYS and London certainly won’t get rid of this historic problem.”

Ms James said she lost a friend as a child in a fatal fall from a “flashy, flighty” pony, that she never wants her daughters to be scared, and that there is “nothing worse than seeing a child crying and looking really scared to ride a pony or go in the ring”.

“Often, once in the ring they have a disaster and confidence is knocked even further,” she said. “You hear the parent screaming at them to get in the ring or whip the pony. I have seen this at HOYS with the public watching and it is definitely not good for our sport.

“These parents need educating for the sake of the whole sport. Child welfare is also a priority, even if parents have remortgaged their house to buy the kids’ ponies. You can’t transfer that pressure to the child for an adult decision and the public do not want to see bad behaviour of children smacking ponies because they have been put under pressure by the parents.

“It fuels the fire to ban all equine sports, which would mean no HOYS, no London, no Hickstead, no Olympics.”

More education needed

Ms James also suggested competency measures, and more education for children and parents, and pointed out the pressure of competing at HOYS, for an adult or child.

“I’ve heard of adults going for hypnotherapy for nerves – imagine what a nine- or 10-year-old kid is going through, plus the added pressure of a pushy parent,” she said.

BS said the review involved speaking to parents, children and coaches, and the change “is intended to provide an environment that better supports the welfare and wellbeing of younger competitors, while recognising the additional pressures associated with competing at major, high-profile spectator events”.

CEO Iain Graham told H&H: “Over the last few years, we have introduced competency requirements for our junior riders before they compete in second-round competitions.”

● Let us know your thoughts on the changes to the 128cm finals at hhletters@futurenet.com, including your name, nearest town and county, for the chance to have your thoughts published in a future issue of Horse & Hound magazine