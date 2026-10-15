Top riders speak up in debate over changes to 128cm pony showjumping finals

The decision to move the 128cm showjumping finals away from major spectator events has sparked huge discussion

Eleanor Jones&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
A close-up of a 128cm champion at HOYS
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Much debate has been sparked by the British Showjumping (BS) announcement that children under 13 will not be able to compete at some major events from 2029.

H&H reported that BS had commissioned an independent safeguarding review of the sport, carried out by specialists Lime Culture, and that changes had been brought in as a result.

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.