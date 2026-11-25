This week’s edition of Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 26 November, features our free wall planner. Whether you pin it up in your tackroom or stick it to the fridge, get organised for 2027 with the whole year at a glance.

In the news pages, we look at the new deal that aims to reduce costs, time and paperwork for EU travel, the star mare who is retiring at the top and more. This week’s opinion column comes from showjumper Graham Fletcher, and we bring you an exclusive interview with our cover star Harry Charles on his World Championships success. In the Vet Clinic, we talk all things windgalls and in the hunting pages, we join the the Sinnington, report from the Melton Hunt Club ride and more.

This week, we deliver training insights from Jodie Hall McAteer and Joao Charlesworth, who share how to turn on the turbo in the jump-off.

As ever, enjoy in-depth reports from the latest fixtures. There are many other articles for equestrians to enjoy inside – see a more detailed breakdown below.

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What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 26 November 2026

News

New deal aims to reduce costs, time and paperwork for EU travel

Vigilance urged as myopathy cases increase

Star mare retires at the top

Workforce survey finds major issues remain

Opinion

Letters of the week

Showjumping Graham Fletcher

People and horses

How I won... Harry Charles’ World Championships story

Harry Charles’ World Championships story All in a day’s work Henry Cecil’s former head lad

Henry Cecil’s former head lad In the spotlight Mountain and moorland working hunter pony champion Dycott Welsh King

Mountain and moorland working hunter pony champion Dycott Welsh King Goodnight Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Kit focus

Mud wars Products formulated to protect your horse’s legs from the elements

Vet Clinic

Windgall worries Causes, diagnosis, treatment and outlook

Training

Turn on the turbo How to win against the clock in the jump-off

Hunting

Proper Yorkshire A day with the Sinnington

A day with the Sinnington Maurice is the Melton hero Melton Hunt Club Ride report

Melton Hunt Club Ride report Hunter of a lifetime “Lovable rogue” Sochi

Property

Stunning set-ups Property in focus and more

Reports

Dressage Quest Championships

Quest Championships Showjumping Morris EC, Aintree EC and Global Champions Playoffs

Morris EC, Aintree EC and Global Champions Playoffs Racing Warwick, Haydock Park and more

Classified Ads

Horseboxes, stabling, arenas, jobs, insurance and more

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