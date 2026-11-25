What’s in this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 26 November
This week’s edition of Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 26 November, features our free wall planner. Whether you pin it up in your tackroom or stick it to the fridge, get organised for 2027 with the whole year at a glance.
In the news pages, we look at the new deal that aims to reduce costs, time and paperwork for EU travel, the star mare who is retiring at the top and more. This week’s opinion column comes from showjumper Graham Fletcher, and we bring you an exclusive interview with our cover star Harry Charles on his World Championships success. In the Vet Clinic, we talk all things windgalls and in the hunting pages, we join the the Sinnington, report from the Melton Hunt Club ride and more.
This week, we deliver training insights from Jodie Hall McAteer and Joao Charlesworth, who share how to turn on the turbo in the jump-off.
As ever, enjoy in-depth reports from the latest fixtures. There are many other articles for equestrians to enjoy inside – see a more detailed breakdown below.
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What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 26 November 2026
News
- New deal aims to reduce costs, time and paperwork for EU travel
- Vigilance urged as myopathy cases increase
- Star mare retires at the top
- Workforce survey finds major issues remain
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Showjumping Graham Fletcher
People and horses
- How I won... Harry Charles’ World Championships story
- All in a day’s work Henry Cecil’s former head lad
- In the spotlight Mountain and moorland working hunter pony champion Dycott Welsh King
- Goodnight Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Kit focus
- Mud wars Products formulated to protect your horse’s legs from the elements
Vet Clinic
- Windgall worries Causes, diagnosis, treatment and outlook
Training
- Turn on the turbo How to win against the clock in the jump-off
Hunting
- Proper Yorkshire A day with the Sinnington
- Maurice is the Melton hero Melton Hunt Club Ride report
- Hunter of a lifetime “Lovable rogue” Sochi
Property
- Stunning set-ups Property in focus and more
Reports
- Dressage Quest Championships
- Showjumping Morris EC, Aintree EC and Global Champions Playoffs
- Racing Warwick, Haydock Park and more
Classified Ads
- Horseboxes, stabling, arenas, jobs, insurance and more
Get your magazine
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Order a single issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
- Download FREE digital magazine
- Find this special edition on Amazon
Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world
A horse owner and rider with more than 20 years experience, Bethany has been writing for equestrian publications since 2017. Over the course of her career, she has reported from major British Riding Clubs and British Dressage championships, covered Badminton Horse Trials and interviewed equestrian sport’s best athletes. Her work can also be found in Country Life, The Field and Breathe magazine.