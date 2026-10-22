‘There was a massive gulf between the people who could ride and the people who couldn’t,’ warns William Funnell

Top British showjumper, coach and breeder William Funnell calls for riders to go back to basics to halt a worrying trend

William Funnell&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Opinion
Purple and gold rosettes from Horse of the Year Show
William Funnell raises concerns about the standard of some riding at Horse of the Year Show
(Image credit: Alex Robinson)

Things have never been busier, but I’m trying to find time to get back in the saddle ahead of the UAE winter showjumping season, while also sorting out logistics for our latest Billy Stud auction on 31 October.

After the World Championships in Aachen, I headed to Tokyo for the Asian Games with the UAE showjumping team and co-trainer Duncan Inglis.

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
TOPICS
William Funnell
William Funnell
H&H showjumping columnist

The British international showjumper is the only rider to have won the Hickstead Derby five times. A British showjumping team regular, William won team gold at the 2013 European championships on his home-bred stallion Billy Congo. He has been chef d’equipe and team trainer for UAE showjumping since November 2023. He and his wife, five-star eventer Pippa Funnell, run the successful Billy Stud in Surrey.