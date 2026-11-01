‘We cannot make horse sport safe – there is always potential for things to go wrong,’ warns Mark Phillips

H&H columnist Mark Phillips shares his thoughts on medals, safety and championships as the 2026 eventing season ends

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Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo clear a white oxer showjump with bushes under white poles with red and green stripes in the final phase of the 2026 Eventing World Championship in Aachen, Germany
Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo lead Britain to gold at this year’s multi-sport World Championships in Aachen
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Looking back at 2026, I can’t help remembering the fatalities and thinking of the riders’ families.

For a long time, we were lulled into believing a rider could not really get hurt over small fences. But realistically we cannot make horse sports safe. Regardless of frangible fences, helmets or safety jackets, when a 100lb rider is sitting on a 1000lb horse, there is always potential for things to go wrong.

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Mark Phillips
Mark Phillips
H&H eventing columnist

Former Olympic team gold medallist and four-time
Badminton winner Mark Phillips is one of the world’s leading cross-country course-designers.