Could Britain host the next World Championships? Major venues eye up 2030

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Blenheim Burghley
Blenheim (pictured, left) and Burghley (pictured, right) are eyeing the 2030 World Championships.
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Major British venues are eyeing the 2030 FEI World Championships following the opening of the first step of the allocation process last week.

The expression of interest phase for hosting the next worlds, which opened on 12 October and runs until 11 December, is a very early stage. An expression of interest doesn’t lock organisers in, but it is a compulsory step for an organisation to be eligible to submit a formal bid.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.