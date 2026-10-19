Fresh look for dressage championships, plus a new ‘best of British’ concept

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JEZZ PALMER - SPOTIFY ANMORE
Library image of Jezz Palmer and Spotify Anmore competing at Hartpury, which will be home to the National Championships – renamed the Summer Championships – in 2027.
(Image credit: Kevin Sparrow Photography)

A change of venue, different dates and a new concept are on the cards for 2027 as part of British Dressage’s (BD) overhaul of its championships.

The 2027 BD National Championships, held at Somerford Park for the last six years and Stoneleigh before that, will move to Hartpury and will be brought forward two weeks to the end of August, rebranded as the Summer Championships.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.