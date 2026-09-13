Rising equine stars to join glittering dressage line-up in London

The London International Horse Show dressage offering is bigger than ever this year

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Becky Moody riding Jagerbomb in the Freestyle at London International Horse Show after he lost a shoe in the warm-up
Becky Moody and Jagerbomb in the London International Horse Show dressage World Cup
(Image credit: credit unknown)

The chance to watch “the next generation of grand prix prospects” completes a “bumper year for dressage” at the 2026 London International Horse Show (16-21 December).

As well as the FEI dressage World Cup leg, this year’s event will feature new national classes, which will “showcase the rising talent of seven-year-old and nine- to 11-year-old dressage stars”.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.