Rising equine stars to join glittering dressage line-up in London

The chance to watch “the next generation of grand prix prospects” completes a “bumper year for dressage” at the 2026 London International Horse Show (16-21 December).

As well as the FEI dressage World Cup leg, this year’s event will feature new national classes, which will “showcase the rising talent of seven-year-old and nine- to 11-year-old dressage stars”.

The programme for the Thursday and Friday of the show will feature the World Cup grand prix and freestyle, the new classes, dressage sessions in the live zone and the Richard Davison masterclass.

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“Further strengthening the show’s commitment to developing future champions, 2026 welcomes the introduction of new national classes in collaboration with British Dressage,” a London International spokesperson said.

“Designed to showcase the next generation of grand prix prospects, the classes will provide a prestigious platform for talented young horses to compete in front of an international audience. Spectators will have the opportunity to witness emerging equine stars perform at a pivotal stage in their careers, offering a fascinating glimpse into the future of top-level sport.”

The four national classes, one on each day for each age group, “promise to be a fascinating insight into up-and-coming talent in the dressage world and will provide the audience with another thrilling competition to enjoy during their visit”.

The World Cup competition starts on the Thursday with the grand prix, followed by the freestyle on the Friday

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Show director Simon Brooks-Ward said: “As our British dressage riders continue to go from strength to strength on the world stage it is natural that we would grow the sport on offer at London, where we have a long history of top-flight competition.

“We are particularly excited about the Rising Talent competitions and giving our audiences the chance to see the equine stars of the future. The FEI Dressage World Cup qualifier, the highest level dressage competition in the UK, is always a huge show highlight and we are delighted that so many of the world's top riders choose to compete at London each year.”

The Richard Davison masterclass returns on the Thursday, “giving fans an unparalleled opportunity to gain insight into the training and development of elite dressage horses”.

London International Horse Show dressage classes

Thursday

National dressage seven-year-old horse competition

National dressage grand prix horses of the future

Dressage masterclass

The FEI dressage World Cup grand prix

Friday

National dressage seven-year-old horse competition

National dressage grand prix horses of the future

The FEI dressage World Cup grand prix freestyle