‘It’s about time!’ British world gold medallists in new arena eventing class at London International

Arena eventing comes to the London International Horse Show for the first time this Christmas

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Gemma Stevens clearing a fence at the London International with Envoy Merelsnest Z
Gemma Stevens, pictured in the London International six-bar with Envoy Merelsnest Z, is among the world medallists who will take part in the new arena eventing competition
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Members of Britain’s world gold medal-winning team are among those who will take on a new arena eventing challenge at the London International Horse Show this year.

Ros Canter, Gemma Stevens and Tom McEwen have already been confirmed as competitors in the London International eventing challenge, which will be the highlight of the Friday evening performance (18 December).

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.