£50,000 team competition to bring ‘new dimension’ to Blenheim Horse Trials

Lucy Elder&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Image shows Blenheim Palace on a sunny day
(Image credit: Future/Lucy Elder)

British and US riders will go head to head in a new invitational team eventing competition with a £50,000 prize pot at Agria Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials (17 to 20 September).

“The Blenheim Challenge” will run as part of the CCI4*-L class and will involve British riders from the Rising Lions taking on the US Stars & Stripes. Rising Lions is a privately funded initiative designed to give up-and-coming riders more opportunities at high-profile events.

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.