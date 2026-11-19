The FEI has set our winter homework by introducing a 20m stretching circle in trot, worth double marks in the new grand prix.

Most riders stretch their horses every day, so the movement, in isolation, should be OK, but persuading a horse to go from full grand prix power into complete relaxation and back again is not as easy as it sounds. The riders with lazier horses will be worried about firing them back up; those on hot young horses will be concerned about visiting the astronauts!

The real test of forwardness isn’t making a horse go faster, it’s taking out speed. Anyone can give a great big leg aid, à la Pony Club games, but if you can’t slow the horse down without losing energy, the horse isn’t in front of the leg. Perhaps that stretching circle will tell us rather more about the training than some of the more spectacular movements.

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Early education

The first three years of training can go quite slowly, establishing the basics, while the last couple can pass surprisingly quickly. Training a horse to have the right balance and power for the job is considerably harder than riding the moves and grooves. Once that’s in place, the movements can be quite simple.

“Think windscreen wipers,” a senior team member was heard advising a client in the one-tempis.

Some riders and owners enjoy competing at every level, but it can add extra mileage to future top horses. Without the pressure to compete at each level, you can teach things out of sequence.

Flying changes are natural to horses, whereas counter-canter isn’t – unless your horse is completely uncoordinated that is! Watch a young horse loose in the field: if it can’t manage a clean change at liberty, don’t imagine that putting yourself and your bling on top will suddenly produce one.

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We let changes happen as soon as a horse can canter well enough; if a change appears in a novice test, we endeavour to operate a no-complaints policy.

We do take the horses out and about, though. Some smaller shows, lots of hacking and we treat them like “normal” horses from day one. There’s little point in producing 15 one-time changes if the horse has a nervous breakdown when somebody opens a bag of crisps.

Anna trains her horses in “normal life” as well as dressage, including plenty of hacking (Image credit: Emma Herrod Photography)

My Marvellous Marvin, about to begin his grand prix career at nine, only has points up to advanced medium and hasn’t competed through the levels in-between.

Sales horses are different: prospective purchasers turn into a combination of Miss Marple, Hercule Poirot and Sherlock Holmes when investigating competition records, so it’s best to keep the horse regularly at shows to preserve the record.

“Buyers seem realistic”

There has been a welcome surge in the horse sales market, with plenty of comings and goings at my stables.

Vettings are always interesting, but buyers seem more realistic about horses being horses rather than plastic models. It’s a good idea for purchasers to consider the environment in which a horse has been successful and how they might replicate that management to continue the success.

With the cost of competing rising, it’s perhaps no surprise that the nationals are moving to Hartpury. David Sheerin has fantastic ideas for making the new British Masters at Wellington a real party weekend too.

I understand northern members feeling aggrieved, but the nationals were financially unsustainable in their previous format. Live streaming is expected now and I think it will be a big success.

Equestrian businesses must adapt too.

With diesel costs becoming prohibitive, I’m offering longer winter training stays, with stabling, to cut down on driving, and teaching more clinics away from home. It’s more economically and environmentally viable to transport one person than 10 horses.

I’m also setting up weekly online winter training groups, so riders can train at home and check in together.

While technology is key, community remains all-important to keep everyone motivated and accountable into 2027 and beyond.

● What do you think of the nationals moving to Hartpury, and what would make the new format work for you? Let us know your thoughts at hhletters@futurenet.com, including your name, nearest town and county, for the chance to have your thoughts published in a future issue of Horse & Hound magazine