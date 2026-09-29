British-bred or shopping abroad? H&H investigates the current sport horse sales market

H&H has taken a look at the horse sales market in a new series, beginning with sport horses

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Pictured a mare and foal in a field.
(Image credit: Future)

As British breeders continue to feel the impact of soaring costs, what is the demand for top-level competition horses?

During the pandemic, demand for horses and sales prices rocketed across the board. Some buyers were priced out of the market, but there was a strong feeling from many producers and breeders that horses were finally being sold for what they were worth. H&H has taken a look at the current UK market in a new series, beginning with sport horses.

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Becky Murray
Becky Murray
Senior news writer

Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.