‘Horse sport is alive and well, and as popular as ever with spectators,’ says Carl Hester as he looks back at Aachen

H&H’s dressage columnist reflects on the World Championships and recommends a new anti-doping course for grooms and others involved in FEI competition

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Carl Hester drops his reins as he praises his horse Fame after riding a test at the 2026 World Dressage Championships in Aachen
It’s hard to think of a more amazing few weeks for British equestrianism, Carl Hester reflects during a look back at Aachen
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

The World Championships on the hallowed grounds of Aachen were a tremendous success for everyone involved.

With 65 nations represented, a live broadcast audience of 12.8 million, half a million spectators attending and an incredible reach of 106.2 million across FEI social and digital channels, the allure of horse sport was proven. It was a glorious feeling for all the disciplines that our sport is alive and well, and as popular as ever with spectators.

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Carl Hester
Carl Hester
H&H dressage columnist
One of Britain’s most successful dressage riders and trainers, Carl Hester MBE is an Olympic gold medallist and multi-medallist at European and world championships. He is also the holder of more than 65 national dressage titles and is responsible for the development of the outstanding partnership of Charlotte Dujardin and Valegro. A regular Horse & Hound columnist, you can read Carl’s views in the magazine or website subscribers can view them online below.