‘We’re not going in that corner!’ Carl Hester’s wild Bowie finale in Aachen – and his verdict on retirement

Carl Hester and Fame’s David Bowie mash-up at the dressage World Championships was a wild ride. Here’s Carl's verdict on the test, the championships as a whole, and whether an eighth Olympics – and a new record – might be next

Oscar Williams&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Carl Hester rides a half pass on Fame at the 2026 World Dressage Championships in Aachen
(Image credit: FEI/Benjamin Clark)

Carl Hester and Fame rounded out their World Dressage Championships scoring 82.3% in the freestyle with their new David Bowie-themed routine to take seventh place.

In the cauldron of Aachen’s main arena under the lights, Fame gave Carl quite a round and looked hot and on edge at times. Carl had to use all of his horsemanship to keep it all together – with Fame spooking a couple of times.

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Oscar Williams
Oscar Williams
H&H dressage and sport horse editor

Oscar joined Horse & Hound in October 2023 and is the magazine’s dressage editor and sports manager, overseeing coverage of equestrian sport. After studying equine science at Myerscough College, he spent four years working for leading dressage rider Emile Faurie, competing at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelling with the yard to CDIs including Aachen and Saumur. He holds a master’s degree in Literature from York St John University (2021).