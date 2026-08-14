‘The special is actually harder for him’: Carl Hester on Fame, the Aachen heat and a David Bowie surprise to come

Carl Hester and Fame produced one of the best grand prix specials of their career – Carl breaks down the test and teases a new freestyle

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Carl Hester leaves the arena riding Fame at the 2026 World Championships in Aachen
Carl Hester and Fame at the 2026 Dressage World Championships in Aachen.
(Image credit: FEI/Łukasz Kowalski)

Carl Hester and Fame scored 78.3% to finish sixth at the Dressage World Championships in Aachen, just over a percentage point behind Justin Verboomen and Zonik Plus in fifth – but the placing is only half the story of what was, by Carl’s own admission, one of the best rides of his career.

“It’s one of the highest scores I’ve ever had in the special,” he said. “He’s had an 80%, but one wonderful judge [Alice Schwab at K] gave me an 80% today, so it feels just as good. But what a horse to do that in this weather!"

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Oscar Williams
Oscar Williams
H&H dressage and sport horse editor

Oscar joined Horse & Hound in October 2023 and is the magazine’s dressage editor and sports manager, overseeing coverage of equestrian sport. After studying equine science at Myerscough College, he spent four years working for leading dressage rider Emile Faurie, competing at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelling with the yard to CDIs including Aachen and Saumur. He holds a master’s degree in Literature from York St John University (2021).