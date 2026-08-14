‘He likes to keep us on the edge of our seats’: Jagerbomb loses a shoe – but he and Becky Moody still take the lead

A shoe pulled clean off with minutes to spare didn’t stop Becky Moody and Jagerbomb – they went into the lead in the grand prix special anyway, on just three shoes

Oscar Williams&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Becky Moody riding Jagerbomb at the 2026 World Championships in Aachen
Becky Moody and Jagerbomb in action at the FEI Dressage World Championships in Aachen.
(Image credit: FEI/Leanjo de Koster)

After a difficult grand prix on Tuesday (11 August) Becky Moody and Jagerbomb needed a boost in the special – and they delivered, scoring 77.66% to take the provisional lead heading into a heatwave-lengthened lunch break at the Dressage World Championships in Aachen.

But it was, once again, far from smooth sailing. Their start time had already been brought forward by over two hours owing to the heat, but Jagerbomb kept his cool in the vast main arena. There was still one more scare to come, though – as he lost a shoe in the 10-minute box, and as there was no time to replace it, completed his test on just three.

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Oscar Williams
Oscar Williams
H&H dressage and sport horse editor

Oscar joined Horse & Hound in October 2023 and is the magazine’s dressage editor and sports manager, overseeing coverage of equestrian sport. After studying equine science at Myerscough College, he spent four years working for leading dressage rider Emile Faurie, competing at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelling with the yard to CDIs including Aachen and Saumur. He holds a master’s degree in Literature from York St John University (2021).