Lottie Fry and Glamourdale win freestyle gold at World Championships with ‘the test of a lifetime’ in Aachen

The pair won their second individual gold medal of the week and in doing so, defended the freestyle world dressage champion title they first won in 2022

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Charlotte Fry (GBR) riding Glamourdale FEI Dressage World Championship, Aachen (GER) 2026 Grand Prix Freestyle Individual Final Lindt-Prize © FEI/Leanjo de Koster
Lottie Fry and Glamourdale on their way to winning freestyle gold at the dressage World Championships in Aachen.
(Image credit: FEI/Leanjo de Koster)

Lottie Fry and Glamourdale performed “the test of a lifetime” to win freestyle gold at the dressage World Championships and so secure the “double double” world crowns.

The pair, who won individual and freestyle gold four years ago at the 2022 World Championships in Herning, defended the first of their gongs in last night‘s grand prix special. Tonight, in front of some 40,000 people, they held firm to the other on a score of 91.91%.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.