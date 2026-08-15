Becky Moody and Jagerbomb receive standing ovation for sublime World Championships freestyle

Becky Moody and Jagerbomb finished fifth in Saturday’s freestyle at the dressage World Championships in Aachen

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Becky Moody riding Jagerbomb during the grand prix at the FEI Dressage World Championship in Aachen, Germany
Becky Moody and Jagerbomb, pictured earlier this week at the dressage World Championships.
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Becky Moody and Jagerbomb stepped up onto the biggest stage of all and were met with a standing ovation for their superb test in Saturday evening’s freestyle at the dressage World Championships.

"That was fun. I was super pleased with him, because that is a serious ask for any horse to go into an environment like that,” said Becky, who finished fifth on a score of 87.48%. She last rode this freestyle when she won the World Cup final in the US this spring.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.