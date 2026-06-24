‘An absolute privilege’: equestrians recognised for ‘extraordinary contributions’ by The King





Members of the equestrian community who have gone above and beyond in their sectors have been recognised in the The King’s Birthday Honours list.

A riding school yard manager, Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) volunteers and a top jockey are among those named in the honours, which “mark the extraordinary contributions and service of people across the UK”.

Tower Farm Riding School yard manager Debbie Henderson was appointed MBE for services to equestrianism and the community of Edinburgh and the south of Scotland.

Debbie grew up riding at Tower Farm, Edinburgh, then went to work at the Royal Mews in London as a groom. She returned to work at Tower Farm in 1987 and has been there since, teaching generations to ride.

Debbie and Tower Farm are involved in a variety of parades, including the People’s Procession, the Edinburgh Riding of the Marches and the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, providing horses for the Army and members of the royal family to ride.

Debbie, who was nominated by the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards, told H&H the MBE “is something you never expect”.

“I had no idea I’d been put forward,” she said. “Horses are such nice characters and I just enjoy helping people to enjoy them. From the little four-year-olds coming for their weekly fix to teaching the Lord Provost, to see them all enjoying it, it’s been amazing.”

RDA volunteer Doug Smith and South Bucks RDA group chair Di Redfern were appointed MBEs for services to disabled riders.

Doug is a former mounted police officer but his career was cut short by a double spinal fracture in 1995. He has since dedicated more than 35 years to the RDA; playing “a key role in shaping” the charity’s national championships, contributing to national steering groups and championing equine welfare.

“To receive this award for doing something I love, and that is also so worthwhile, is an absolute privilege,” said Doug, who is also a big supporter of para equestrian sport.

“RDA was my salvation after my accident, and I have found great purpose in giving back, sharing what is possible and helping others discover what they can achieve.”

Di has volunteered with the RDA since the 1960s. She has made a “lasting contribution” to the South Bucks group and wider RDA movement alongside significant contribution to the development of para equestrian sport. Her work has focused on ensuring disabled people can access the “highest quality coaching and support, carefully tailored to their individual needs”.

“I am honoured to receive an MBE and would like to thank everyone associated with South Bucks RDA and RDA UK. The work we do is a true team effort,” she said.

RDA UK chief executive Michael Bishop said the charity is delighted to see the “outstanding” recognitions and that Doug and Di’s commitment to the RDA has made a “lasting difference to disabled people”.

“We offer our warmest congratulations,” he said.

Ryan Moore appointed MBE in The King’s Birthday Honours list

Three-time British champion Flat jockey Ryan Moore was appointed MBE for services to racing and British sport. Trainer Aidan O’Brien told At The Races “nobody deserves it more”.

“It’s very special. I’m delighted for him and all his family,” said Aidan.

Lanwades Stud owner Kirsten Rausing, founder of the Alborada Trust that funds medical and veterinary causes, was appointed CBE for services to charity, animal welfare, horseracing and bloodstock. Former Downpatrick racecourse manager Richard Lyttle was appointed MBE for services to the racing industry and Angela Tattersall of St John Ambulance, who has worked at York racecourse for almost 50 years, was appointed MBE for her services to the charity.

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