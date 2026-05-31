BHS Scotland ‘thrilled’ to celebrate 60th anniversary as major fixture’s charity of the year





Scone Palace International Horse Trials’ supported charity for 2026 (27 to 30 August) will be British Horse Society (BHS) Scotland.

Georgina Charlton, national manager for BHS Scotland, said the charity is “delighted”.

“Being chosen in the same year we celebrate the 60th anniversary of BHS Scotland makes this recognition even more special,” she said. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase and champion the work BHS Scotland does to support horses, their owners and everyone who loves them across all of our charitable areas.”

Proceeds from the official cross-country course-walks with top riders will be donated to the charity, which will also man the “shop and drop” facility.

The BHS Scotland stand will feature a mechanical horse and BHS activities in the children’s area, and the charity will have its own event lorry near the cross-country course.

Scone Palace International Horse Trials also hosts the BHS Scotland Riding Club Style Jumping Championships (29 August), which includes a services section, and the BHS Scotland Championship Finals Series of working hunter classes (27 August).

BHS Scotland will run continuing professional development events during the horse trials. These include a training session with Nick Gauntlett during the first horse inspection (26 August), plus a course-walk and dressage study group. Denise Richardson-Rowell will also host a session on working hunter competitions on 27 August.

Scone Palace International Horse Trials event director Alec Lochore said: “BHS Scotland is a very important charity to everyone involved in all the diverse areas of the equestrian world.

“We are keen to promote a love and understanding of horses, and to share our passion for them with people who may not have had the chance to experience our community, and partnering with BHS Scotland is a great way to do this.”

Grace & Dotty supports Aamilah Aswat

Clothing brand Grace & Dotty has partnered with British jump jockey Aamilah Aswat in a three-year deal that supports her aim of riding on racing’s biggest stages.

The partnership is part of the brand’s wider initiative to spotlight “new faces of the countryside” – a campaign aimed at redefining traditional perceptions of rural life and celebrating individuals whose stories bring fresh energy and diversity to horseracing culture.

“Horseracing is my dream, and becoming the first Black British woman to compete in jump racing is just the beginning,” said Aamilah.

“The support from Grace & Dotty means everything – it’s not just about sponsorship; it’s about visibility and belonging. We’re changing what the sport looks like.”

The Grace & Dotty sponsorship will provide Aamilah with support across training, equipment, and public profile development.

Grace & Dotty owner Karen Ellis said the brand “has always stood for authenticity and adventure”.

“We’re proud to back Aamilah not only because of her incredible talent and determination but because she represents a fresh and inclusive vision of rural Britain. Her journey shows that the countryside – and the sport of racing – are open to everyone,” she said.

“Grace & Dotty believes that horse racing is evolving. Backing Aamilah for the next three years is our way of investing in that future – encouraging equality, opportunity and representation in the spaces and sports we love.”

Howden supports British Riding Clubs

British Riding Clubs (BRC) has partnered with insurance broker Howden to support grassroots equestrian sport.

Howden is the new title sponsor of three BRC championships: the winter dressage championships, national horse trials championships and the combined championships.

Head of BRC Rachael Hollely-Thompson said: “We are delighted to welcome Howden on board and are looking forward to working with them.

“Their support demonstrates their commitment to the grassroots equestrian community, and it will enable us to continue to run high quality events for our members. We are excited to collaborate and offer further support for our clubs and members.”

Catherine Morgan, head of equine at Howden, added: “BRC provides fantastic opportunities for riders to train, compete and be part of a community of like-minded equestrians. Their events are so important in ensuring the sport thrives for the benefit of its members and the wider equestrian community.

“We’re proud to be supporting BRC with the sponsorship of three of their championship events, as well as advising BRC and the British Horse Society’s individual members on their insurance requirements. Robust insurance is not only critical for both riders and horses, but also for enabling equestrian events to go ahead.”

SEIB increases showjumping support

SEIB Insurance Brokers has increased its support for showjumping by signing as title sponsor of the SEIB Big Star young horse championship for the next three years.

SEIB is also offering British Showjumping (BS) members access to bespoke sports horse insurance cover for showjumping horses and ponies, with a discount of up to 20%.

Suzy Middleton, SEIB chief executive, said: “With this new formal partnership we are delighted to be working closely together with British Showjumping to provide the tailored insurance cover that BS members need for their valuable and much treasured horses and ponies.

“Our job as an insurer is to provide financial peace of mind, leaving riders to concentrate on their job of performing at their very best whatever their competition level within the sport.”

BS chief executive Iain Graham said the organisation is “delighted to be working with SEIB”.

“[Its] longevity and expertise in equine insurance ensures our members have access to the cover they need at a preferential rate,” he said.

“We welcome SEIB’s increased support of showjumping, it’s fantastic to have them on board as our new title sponsor of the prestigious SEIB Big Star championship in addition to their long-standing support of the SEIB winter novice championship.”

Tom McEwen named Avant Techno ambassador

Double Olympic gold medallist Tom McEwen has joined machinery firm Avant Techno as its equestrian ambassador.

“As one of Britain’s most respected event riders, Tom represents precision, consistency and performance under pressure – the very qualities that define our Avant loaders,” said Raimo Ala-Korpi, managing director of Avant Tecno UK.

“With Tom as an Avant ambassador, we will be sharing behind-the-scenes yard content and practical demonstrations from Tom, highlighting how Avant machinery supports smarter, more productive equestrian operations.”

Tom added: “We use the Avant pretty much every single day; it’s become a core part of how we run the yard. It makes a huge difference to everything we do, from moving muck and hay to handling larger bales – all tasks that can be especially challenging in UK yards where space is limited.

“With costs rising across the board, having equipment that genuinely improves productivity makes a real difference – Avant loaders simply get on with the job.”

Lycetts continues charity support at Bramham

Lycetts will sponsor the owners’ and riders’ drinks party at Defender Bramham International Horse Trials (11 to 14 June) for a third consecutive year, and support a series of fundraising initiatives at the four-star event.

Lycetts is collaborating with British Polo Gin to serve the Lycetts Collins cocktail, with proceeds going to the British Eventing Support Trust. This follows a successful partnership between the pair at the Eventing Spring Carnival at Thoresby Park in April.

Guests at the drinks party will also be invited to take part in “Pedal for Purpose” on a static bike and Lycetts will donate cash to charity for every kilometre cycled. There will also be a free prize draw for a £1,000 donation to the winner’s charity of choice, funded by Lycetts and matched by Benefact Group

“Bramham is a landmark event in the equestrian calendar and we’re delighted to be supporting it for a third year,” said Tim Slinger, associate director at Lycetts.

“The owners’ and riders’ drinks party is always a special part of the week and this year we’re pleased to add an even stronger fundraising element.”

Chapel Down partners with The Jockey Club

The Jockey Club has named Chapel Down as its official English sparkling wine partner in a multi-year deal.

The official partnership launch takes place at the Betfred Derby Festival at Epsom (5 to 6 June), where the brand will host a dedicated bar on the Hyperion Lawn.

Chapel Down sparkling wines will also be served at bars and hospitality areas across Epsom next week, and at all 15 Jockey Club racecourses.

Chapel Down also renewed its partnership with Royal Ascot (16 to 20 June) this year, and is the official English sparkling wine partner at Newbury racecourse.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with The Jockey Club, which stages some of the country’s most celebrated racedays and hospitality experiences across its racecourses nationwide,” said Chapel Down chief executive James Pennefather.

“The Jockey Club and Chapel Down share a commitment to quality, hospitality and memorable experiences, making this a natural partnership. The collaboration provides a significant platform to showcase English sparkling wine to audiences across some of the country’s most iconic sporting and social occasions.”

Birketts partners with Event Horse Owners Association

Birketts equine law experts will become a source of legal advice to the Event Horse Owners Association (EHOA) and its members.

Birketts head of equine Abi Rudd said the firm is “thrilled” to announce the new partnership.

“Bringing owners together, the association is at the heart of the eventing sport, and our partnership will enable our specialist equine team to support members with any opportunity or challenge that may present itself,” she said.

“We’re looking forward to strengthening our relationship with the eventing sport further and meeting EHOA members at an event soon.”

EHOA chairman Alex Wakeley added: “We are delighted to welcome Birketts as a partner of the EHOA. Their specialist knowledge of the equine sector, combined with their commitment to supporting owners, aligns perfectly with the association’s mission.

“This partnership will bring valuable expertise to our members and further strengthen the support network available within the eventing community.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout the year, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2026 and beyond with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now