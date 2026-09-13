‘Aachen really is the Mecca of horse sport,’ says Graham Fletcher

Graham Fletcher reflects on a World Championships to remember

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Harry Charles and his grey mare clear a large oxer of mainly white poles, with just a small green and red stripe at each end, during the speed leg of the showjumping World Champions in Aachen
Graham Fletcher cited Harry Charles as a dark horse for a medal ahead of the worlds – and commends his 20-place rise to individual bronze on the final day
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

It would be impossible to stage a World Championship anywhere on the globe as brilliant as this year’s. The people who run Aachen have always been ahead of their time and they still are. It really is the Mecca of horse sport.

With a 40,000-capacity stadium packed out for the showjumping team and individual finals, this was a crowd that truly understood the sport. And, unlike a British showjumping audience, they stay in their seats until the prize-giving or medal ceremonies have finished.

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Graham Fletcher
Graham Fletcher
Horse & Hound showjumping columnist

Graham has been involved in the sport of showjumping at the highest level for several decades. The Olympic silver medallist is retired from international competition, but he continues to train and produce young horses. He and his wife Tina Fletcher now support their sons Will and Olli who are two of the leading young riders in the country. A regular Horse & Hound columnist, you can read Graham’s views in the magazine and online.