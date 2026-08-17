‘Can the British showjumpers bring it home?’ asks Graham Fletcher

H&H’s showjumping columnist assesses the form ahead of the World Championships

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British showjumper Harry Charles rides a grey horse over a large navy and white Longines-branded oxer
Mightily impressive: I’m putting Harry Charles (LT Holst Freda) as my dark horse to win an individual medal, says Graham Fletcher
(Image credit: FEI/Leanjo de Koster)

It’s business as usual for our top three riders Ben Maher, Scott Brash and Harry Charles as they head to the World Showjumping Championships in Aachen. Who is the best under pressure? In my opinion, they’re all 11/10, which is why at the Paris Olympics – when it was teams of three with all scores to count – this trio gave us a real advantage and won that wonderful gold medal.

They’re taking different horses this time, but we still have a very strong squad.

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Graham Fletcher
Graham Fletcher
Horse & Hound showjumping columnist

Graham has been involved in the sport of showjumping at the highest level for several decades. The Olympic silver medallist is retired from international competition, but he continues to train and produce young horses. He and his wife Tina Fletcher now support their sons Will and Olli who are two of the leading young riders in the country. A regular Horse & Hound columnist, you can read Graham’s views in the magazine and online.