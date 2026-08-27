‘The challenge of a championship held on grass sifted out all but the very best riders,’ says William Funnell

William Funnell on Aachen’s clever course building and a dramatic individual final

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Harry Charles and LT Holst Freda help Britain to team bronze – and secure their own individual bronze medal too
(Image credit: FEI/Benjamin Clark)

In this modern era of characterless, flat, sand showjumping rings, how refreshing for a championship to be held on grass where the natural undulations – not just the technicality of the fences – sifted out all but the very best riders.

So hats off to the organisers, the Aachen ground crew and course-designer Frank Rothenberger, who must have had some sleepless nights when faced with nearly 150 horse and rider combinations, 30 teams of varying abilities and the forecast of some challenging and changeable weather. We went from shorts to raincoats very quickly!

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William Funnell
William Funnell
H&H showjumping columnist

The British international showjumper is the only rider to have won the Hickstead Derby five times. A British showjumping team regular, William won team gold at the 2013 European championships on his home-bred stallion Billy Congo. He has been chef d’equipe and team trainer for UAE showjumping since November 2023. He and his wife, five-star eventer Pippa Funnell, run the successful Billy Stud in Surrey.