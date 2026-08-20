‘Did I just dream that?’ Richard Davison reflects on a golden week at the dressage World Championships

From the British point of view, could Aachen have gone any better?

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Published In Opinion
Britain&#039;s Charlotte Fry shows off Glamourdale&#039;s incredible canter in the FEI Dressage World Championship Grand Prix Freestyle at the 2026 FEI World Championships Aachen, Germany on 15 August 2026
The quality of double individual gold medallist Glamourdale’s canter ensured him the win in the special, says Richard Davison
(Image credit: Jon Stroud Media)

Writing this after the final medal ceremony at the dressage World Championships, I’m having a “did I just dream that?” moment. From the British point of view, could Aachen have gone any better? Well, yes – I suppose we could’ve won team gold, but all credit to the Germans, and the standard of the sport made the colour of the medal less significant.

Plus, we’ve secured Olympic qualification at the earliest opportunity, which means we can use next year’s Europeans to develop rising combinations. Talking of which, a shout-out to Fiona Bigwood for holding her nerve and riding Donna Bella sympathetically, even under the pressure of being on a championship team.

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Richard Davison
H&H dressage columnist

Richard Davison is a four-time dressage Olympian and former British World Class performance manager, who has been at the forefront of international dressage for more than 30 years.