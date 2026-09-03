‘Is five-star experience necessary for World Championships and Olympics?’ Pippa Roome analyses Aachen

H&H’s eventing editor examines what scores and previous experience led to success at the World Championships

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New Zealand event rider Monica Spencer and Artist clear a downhill rolltop fence at the 2026 eventing World Championships in Aachen, Germany
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Is there a place on a seriously competitive championship team for a horse who scores 30 in the dressage? And is five-star experience necessary for World Championships and Olympics? These questions come up at every championship – and we can all be wise with hindsight.

Beyond doubt, the British selectors did a super job in picking the five-strong squad for Aachen. They came home with team gold, individual silver and bronze, Olympic qualification, a top-20 result and very useful championship experience for the rider in the individual berth. Yes, one pair was eliminated across country, but across the board, the squad outperformed high expectations.

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Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.