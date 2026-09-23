Are pre-purchase X-rays for horses worthwhile or a can of worms? Vets have their say

Veterinary experts discuss how much is too much when it comes to pre-purchase X-rays and other imaging

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A horse&#039;s knee being X-rayed
Pre-purchase X-rays are now very common
(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Shades of grey and nuance are signs of intelligence – being black and white is a sign of stupidity”.

This was the opinion of one expert, discussed during a debate on the value of X-rays and other imaging techniques at the 2026 British Equine Veterinary Association congress.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.