‘Alarmingly, the LA28 Olympics is only 19 shoeing cycles away,’ warns Anna Ross

Horse & Hound dressage columnist Anna Ross assesses the nationals and shares her plans to get back competing

Anna Ross&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Opinion
British dressage rider Olivia Oakeley wears a red tailcoat with black helmet and boots as she rides chestnut Full House in extended canter at the 2026 National Dressage Champions at Somerford Park.
Olivia Oakeley returns to grand prix at the nationals, riding Full House, 10 years after she last had a horse competing at the level
(Image credit: Kevin Sparrow)

The LeMieux National Dressage Championships have been and gone. Sometimes the grand prix field suffers after the major championships, when top contenders are resting their horses. This year, championship team riders filled the first three places, with one on a horse who had been to the worlds.

Alarmingly, we are less than two years from another Olympics, which is five minutes or 19 shoeing cycles in horse terms.

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Anna Ross
Anna Ross
H&H dressage columnist

Anna is an international grand prix dressage rider and freelance trainer, who has represented Britain at the European championships. A trainer for a number of top event riders, Anna has often assisted us with our H&H Live service during the dressage phase from Badminton and Badminton. A regular Horse & Hound columnist, you can read Anna’s views in the magazine or H&H Plus members can view them online below. Find out how to join H&H Plus