The LeMieux National Dressage Championships have been and gone. Sometimes the grand prix field suffers after the major championships, when top contenders are resting their horses. This year, championship team riders filled the first three places, with one on a horse who had been to the worlds.

Alarmingly, we are less than two years from another Olympics, which is five minutes or 19 shoeing cycles in horse terms.

The talent behind the top three impressed. Olivia Oakeley returned to grand prix 10 years after her last horse competed at that level, proving that tenacity wins. That’s a reality check for riders expecting to sail directly on an upward trajectory to stardom after under-25 level.

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The best nationals stories happen behind the scenes. Tig Abel secured her broken toe inside a dog poo bag to get her boots on and rode a successful championship, and wrote a hilarious Facebook blog. Sadie Smith’s horse returned a year after a terrible road accident to win the seven-year-old class and the tribute to Stephen Clarke was beautiful.

I agree with Richard Davison that implementing the code of points Stephen worked so hard on as a way of judging dressage would be a fitting legacy. A more transparent sport would truly honour a judge who made riders feel anything was possible – even on the bad days when it wasn’t.

London pleases the grinch in me

Just as British Dressage members start to feel the winter blues, all is not lost as we are in for a Christmas treat. The next major highlight is the London International and spectators are going to get more “bang for their buck” as this new concept will include a pilot class for seven-year-olds and upcoming grand prix horses as well as the World Cup.

Two days of top riders, upcoming star horses, fan zones and an opportunity to be up close with a glass of champagne or a nice cappuccino in the warm sounds like the stuff of dreams. Better than Christmas anyway – as the official “grinch” of our stables, I’ll swap it for a trip to the Excel any day.

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Is this my new “secret weapon”?

I have a couple of horses ready for grand prix and eagle-eyed online observers noticed that I’ve been riding with one rein upside down, so the part going to the horse’s mouth comes from the top of the hand rather than the bottom, prompting Facebook experts to debate whether I’m using an advanced technique from the old masters.

I considered claiming it was my new secret weapon but actually, arthritis in my hand means I just can’t hold the rein conventionally. The horses haven’t noticed, which is reassuring but also slightly irritating having worked hard to keep my thumbs on top for 30 years.

A recent article suggested riders spend £5,000 competing on teams abroad. Those of us who have done it muttered, “and the rest”. Britain’s international calendar is therefore welcome and Hickstead’s return with the Nations Cup is a bonus. Let us hope other nations cross the Channel.

Perhaps composite teams could return, whereby if a smaller nation based here couldn’t field a team of four, riders from different nations could band together, which used to be good fun.

Returning to the competition arena

I’ve entered some competitions as it was sarcastically pointed out by our team that my last rosette was won by Barney, my spaniel, for third in waggiest tail at our local dog show. Barney won some warm prosecco and a packet of artichoke seeds.

To be fair, I have returned from internationals with less useful prizes.

An ashtray, a trophy resembling an Ann Summers window display and some socks are among the treasure trove. A fellow international rider told me she won a book that someone had clearly already read. Winning a grand prix in Spain earned me two leg wraps and you had to win the special to complete the set.

Every new grand prix horse feels like starting again, so I’ve polished up my bling, got a new tailcoat and I’m getting out there to have some fun.

● What’s the least useful prize you’ve won? Let us know your thoughts at hhletters@futurenet.com, including your name, nearest town and county, for the chance to have your thoughts published in a future issue of Horse & Hound magazine

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