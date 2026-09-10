‘I am disturbed young British riders have to find +£5,000 to represent their country,’ says Mark Phillips

Mark Phillips reflects on the recent under-21 championships and Burghley

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A grey event horse jumps out of a boat house into a lake on the cross-country course at the Young Rider European Eventing Championships
Elizabeth Barratt lands young rider individual silver for Britain – at an event where the footing was described as “disgraceful”
(Image credit: FEI/Kim C Lundin)

Every time I see the juniors and young riders going off to their European Championship, I’m disturbed that British Eventing’s (BE) financial situation requires our young stars to find upwards of £5,000 each to pay for the trip to represent this country. Are we missing a trick with the kid that can’t afford to be part of the programme?

I do understand that some get some philanthropic help, but when all expenses were covered by BE there was a level playing field.

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Mark Phillips
Mark Phillips
H&H eventing columnist

Former Olympic team gold medallist and four-time
Badminton winner Mark Phillips is one of the world’s leading cross-country course-designers.