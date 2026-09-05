‘I shouted, prayed, screamed and told him how much I loved him’ – Gemma Stevens leads Burghley after one hairy cross-country moment

The British rider has a fence in hand after going clear inside the time today to top the Burghley cross-country results, while Tim Price holds second – but not on the horse we all expected

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Gemma Stevens, a rider wearing a white hat cover and a pale purple top, rides chestnut horse Chilli Knight over a boat cross-country fence in water in front of a bridge at Burghley 2026
Gemma Stevens and Chilli Knight jump the Defender Lion Bridge on the way to taking the lead on cross-country day at Burghley 2026
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Gemma Stevens tops the Defender Burghley Horse Trials cross-country results and will go into tomorrow’s showjumping with a fence in hand.

The British rider and Christopher and Lisa Stone’s home-bred Chilli Knight – with whom she won the Bicton Horse Trials one-off five-star in 2021 – put in one of just two clears inside the time over Derek di Grazia’s cross-country course today to move up from second after dressage.

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Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.