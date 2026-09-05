A new name will lead Burghley after cross-country, as the dressage leader drops down the order

Gemma Stevens and Chilli Knight jump clear three seconds inside the time, while overnight leader Nadja Minder drops down with time penalties

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Gemma Stevens jumps a solid log fence into water on her horse Chilli Knight
Gemma Stevens and Chilli Knight, pictured at Burghley in 2024, will lead after cross-country in 2026
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Gemma Stevens and Chilli Knight take the overnight lead at the 2026 Defender Burghley Horse Trials after cross-country, finishing three seconds inside the time despite a heart-in-mouth moment at the Holland Cooper Leaf Pit.

Chilli Knight wasn’t fully locked onto the corner, but took it on regardless and made it over. Gemma admits it was as close as it looked.

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Oscar Williams
Oscar Williams
H&H dressage and sport horse editor

Oscar joined Horse & Hound in October 2023 and is the magazine’s dressage editor and sports manager, overseeing coverage of equestrian sport. After studying equine science at Myerscough College, he spent four years working for leading dressage rider Emile Faurie, competing at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelling with the yard to CDIs including Aachen and Saumur. He holds a master’s degree in Literature from York St John University (2021).