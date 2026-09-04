Check out the Burghley cross-country times for Saturday’s action

The Defender Burghley Horse Trials cross-country times are now available, as everyone looks forward to a big day of five-star action tomorrow (Saturday, 5 September).

The first horse out of the box at 11.30am will be HSH Tolan King, ridden by Caroline Pamukcu for the USA.

After that, competitors start at five-minute intervals. There are two breaks, where there are 20 minutes between horses’ start times, which give a bit of slippage if there are any holds on course. With the track taking over 11 minutes to complete, there will be less than 10 minutes without a horse on course at these times, even if there are no delays.

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The final pair on course are Harry Meade and Cavalier Crystal, who set off round Derek di Grazia’s track at 3.50pm.

Burghley cross-country times: key contenders

Tim Price (NZL) and Global Quest, sixth: 11.35am

Gemma Stevens (GBR) and Chilli Knight, second: 12.15pm

Max Warburton (GBR) and Deerpairc Revelry, fourth: 12.35pm

Nadja Minder (SUI) and Toblerone, first: 12.40pm

Caroline Powell (NZL) and High Time, 12th: 1.10pm

Yasmin Ingham (GBR) and Goliath Du Loir, seventh: 1.30pm

Sarah Bullimore (GBR) and Corimiro, 10th: 2pm

Tiana Coudray (USA) and D’Artagnan, 11th: 3.10pm

Will Coleman (USA) on Very Dignified, ninth: 3.20pm

Tom Jackson (GBR) on United 36, eighth: 3.30pm

Caroline Pamukcu (USA) on HSH Blake, fifth: 3.35pm

Tim Price (NZL) on Falco, third: 3.45pm

Full cross-country times

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