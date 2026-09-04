Check out the Burghley cross-country times for Saturday’s action
Whether you want to see Harry Meade, Tim Price or Gemma Stevens, find out the leading contenders’ Burghley cross-country times here
The Defender Burghley Horse Trials cross-country times are now available, as everyone looks forward to a big day of five-star action tomorrow (Saturday, 5 September).
The first horse out of the box at 11.30am will be HSH Tolan King, ridden by Caroline Pamukcu for the USA.
After that, competitors start at five-minute intervals. There are two breaks, where there are 20 minutes between horses’ start times, which give a bit of slippage if there are any holds on course. With the track taking over 11 minutes to complete, there will be less than 10 minutes without a horse on course at these times, even if there are no delays.
The final pair on course are Harry Meade and Cavalier Crystal, who set off round Derek di Grazia’s track at 3.50pm.
Burghley cross-country times: key contenders
- Tim Price (NZL) and Global Quest, sixth: 11.35am
- Gemma Stevens (GBR) and Chilli Knight, second: 12.15pm
- Max Warburton (GBR) and Deerpairc Revelry, fourth: 12.35pm
- Nadja Minder (SUI) and Toblerone, first: 12.40pm
- Caroline Powell (NZL) and High Time, 12th: 1.10pm
- Yasmin Ingham (GBR) and Goliath Du Loir, seventh: 1.30pm
- Sarah Bullimore (GBR) and Corimiro, 10th: 2pm
- Tiana Coudray (USA) and D’Artagnan, 11th: 3.10pm
- Will Coleman (USA) on Very Dignified, ninth: 3.20pm
- Tom Jackson (GBR) on United 36, eighth: 3.30pm
- Caroline Pamukcu (USA) on HSH Blake, fifth: 3.35pm
- Tim Price (NZL) on Falco, third: 3.45pm
Full cross-country times
- To stay up to date with the latest news and reports throughout Defender Burghley Horse Trials, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website and enjoy our Burghley live news service throughout the event
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Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.