Check out the Burghley cross-country times for Saturday’s action

Whether you want to see Harry Meade, Tim Price or Gemma Stevens, find out the leading contenders’ Burghley cross-country times here

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Holly Richardson, a rider in a blue top and hat cover, and Ballyneety Silver Service, a grey horse, jump a boat fence in water at Burghley 2025
Holly Richardson and Ballyneety Silver Service, pictured at Burghley 2025, head out across country at 11.40am
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

The Defender Burghley Horse Trials cross-country times are now available, as everyone looks forward to a big day of five-star action tomorrow (Saturday, 5 September).

The first horse out of the box at 11.30am will be HSH Tolan King, ridden by Caroline Pamukcu for the USA.

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Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.