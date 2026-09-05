Refusals, falls, jumping the string – what happened to the leading dressage pairs who didn’t finish the cross-country at Burghley?

We track down what happened to the horses from the top 15 after dressage who were eliminated or retired on the Burghley cross-country course

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Tim Price, a rider in a black top and hat, rides bay horse Falco between fence at the 2026 Defender Burghley Horse Trials
Tim Price and Falco at the 2026 Defender Burghley Horse Trials
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Not everything went according to plan for some of the highest-placed pairs after dressage during the Defender Burghley Horse Trials cross-country today, with a range of problems ending their chances.

Tim Price and Falco, owned by Sue Benson, lay third after the first phase and set out near the end of cross-country day, with the opportunity to move into second overnight and put pressure on confirmed overnight leader Gemma Stevens.

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Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.