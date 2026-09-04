‘I don’t think they had any gin and tonic at lunch’: judges hold their standard as best Friday dressage test at Burghley takes third

Falco produces a more settled test than at the World Championships for third after the Burghley dressage, under New Zealand’s world number one Tim Price

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Tim Price, a rider in a black tailcoat, gives a wave as he finishes his dressage test on Falco, a bay horse, at Burghley 2026
Tim Price gives the crowd a wave after scoring 30.5 in his dressage test with Falco at Burghley 2026
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Tim Price put in the best Defender Burghley Horse Trials dressage test today (Friday, 4 September), scoring 30.5 to finish the phase in third place with Falco.

The 17-year-old, owned by Sue Benson and his rider, was far more settled than at the eventing World Championships three weeks ago. He was well in the lead throughout the walk and trot work but a few mistakes in the canter flying changes, for which Tim blamed himself, dropped their marks to fours.

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Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.