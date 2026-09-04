‘Bits can always be better, but I am disappointed with the mark’: Burghley favourite slots into sixth as dressage progresses

The best dressage test on Friday morning at Burghley was from Sarah Bullimore and Corimiro, who currently sit sixth

Pippa Roome&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Sarah Bullimore, a rider in a blue tailcoat with red trim, rides chestnut horse Corimiro on the grass in the Burghley dressage arena
Sarah Bullimore scores 33.6 in her dressage at Burghley, slotting into sixth at lunchtime on the second day of action
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Sarah Bullimore, the on-paper favourite to take the title at Defender Burghley Horse Trials this week, suffered a slightly disappointing start to her competition in her dressage test this morning.

She and 10-year-old home-bred Corimiro – owned by Sarah’s husband Brett, Christopher and Susan Gillespie and Bruce Saint – made a strong start to their test with some eights and 7.5s through the trotwork.

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.