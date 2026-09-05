Pre-event Burghley favourite’s competition comes to a disappointing end on cross-country day: ‘Up until there, he was amazing’

A smooth, largely error-free round from Sarah Bullimore and Corimiro ended in the cruellest fashion

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Sarah Bullimore in black and purple colours clears a fence on her horse Corimiro at the 2026 Defender Burghley Horse Trials
Sarah Bullimore and Corimiro at the 2026 Defender Burghley Horse Trials
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Sarah Bullimore’s bid for the title at the Defender Burghley Horse Trials ended in the cruellest possible fashion, with a fall at the last cross-country fence after what had, up to that point, been a smooth and largely error-free ride with Corimiro.

The 10-year-old home-bred, owned by Sarah’s husband Brett alongside Christopher and Susan Gillespie and Bruce Saint, had gone into the week as the pre-event favourite, with data analytics company EquiRatings giving him a 21% win chance on the back of previous top-10 five-star finishes at Pau and Badminton.

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Oscar Williams
Oscar Williams
H&H dressage and sport horse editor

Oscar joined Horse & Hound in October 2023 and is the magazine’s dressage editor and sports manager, overseeing coverage of equestrian sport. After studying equine science at Myerscough College, he spent four years working for leading dressage rider Emile Faurie, competing at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelling with the yard to CDIs including Aachen and Saumur. He holds a master’s degree in Literature from York St John University (2021).