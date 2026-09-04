One withdrawal before Burghley cross-country: ‘I’m erring on the side of caution’

Find out why the rider decided to pull out before tomorrow’s key phase

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A bay horse, Centennial, jumping over a brush fence with wooden sides, ridden by Tayla Mason, a rider with a turquoise hat cover
Tayla Mason and Centennial on the way to sixth at Badminton 2026
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

There has been one withdrawal ahead of the Defender Burghley Horse Trials cross-country tomorrow (Saturday, 5 September) so far – Tayla Mason, with Centennial, who was home-bred by Tayla’s mother Sonya and belongs to his rider, Sonya, Tayla’s brother Kyle and Sue Rutter,

The 32-year-old New Zealand rider told H&H: “I felt that ‘Chase’ didn’t feel himself in the dressage and, erring on the side of caution, I’ve made the decision to withdraw him.

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Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.