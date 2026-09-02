Shock late withdrawal of Burghley title contender before first horse inspection: ‘Absolutely gutting’

David Doel explains to H&H why he had to make a late withdrawal from Burghley with Galileo Nieuwmoed

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David Doel, a rider in a red top, and Galileo Nieuwmoed, a dark bay horse, jump into the water at Burghley 2023
David Doel and Galileo Nieuwmoed at Burghley 2023, where they finished second, but they will not be taking part this time
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

David Doel made a shock late withdrawal from Defender Burghley Horse Trials this afternoon, pulling out his stalwart five-star campaigner Galileo Nieuwmoed shortly before the first horse inspection at 4pm.

“It’s absolutely gutting,” David told H&H. “He bashed his eye at the beginning of the week and it just hasn’t quite settled well enough for me to feel he’d be happy to compete.

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Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.