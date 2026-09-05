‘I don’t know why I was worried’: Yasmin Ingham leads Burghley’s British first-timers through a mixed cross-country day

From a joyful debut to a fall and a withdrawal, here’s how Britain’s five Burghley first-timers fared on cross-country day

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Yasmin Ingham, a rider in a white top with a blue body protector over it, rides chestnut horse Goliath Du Loir over a log fence at the 2026 Defender Burghley Horse Trials
Yasmin Ingham and Goliath Du Loir at the 2026 Defender Burghley Horse Trials
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

There were mixed fortunes for Britain’s five first-timers at the 2026 Defender Burghley Horse Trials on cross-country day.

Yasmin Ingham was delighted with her round on 10-year-old gelding Goliath du Loir, who finished 35 seconds over the optimum time collecting 14 penalties, dropping her from seventh after dressage to 10th on 46.7.

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Oscar Williams
Oscar Williams
H&H dressage and sport horse editor

Oscar joined Horse & Hound in October 2023 and is the magazine’s dressage editor and sports manager, overseeing coverage of equestrian sport. After studying equine science at Myerscough College, he spent four years working for leading dressage rider Emile Faurie, competing at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelling with the yard to CDIs including Aachen and Saumur. He holds a master’s degree in Literature from York St John University (2021).