There were mixed fortunes for Britain’s five first-timers at the 2026 Defender Burghley Horse Trials on cross-country day.

Yasmin Ingham was delighted with her round on 10-year-old gelding Goliath du Loir, who finished 35 seconds over the optimum time collecting 14 penalties, dropping her from seventh after dressage to 10th on 46.7.

On her first Burghley experience, she said: “It was so big and so intense throughout – literally until you get to the end, you’re still working so hard.

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“At the beginning, his eyes were on stalks – he was looking so much at the crowd. Then, by about minute three, he put his head down and got stuck in.

“I actually spoke to Gemma Stevens before I went out, and she said, ‘Just be patient on your lines, trust your lines, trust your partnership, but just get it done.’ She was so positive, which was so helpful – I really needed that.

“He's really proved that he’s got that five-star shine to him, so I’d love to aim him for Badminton in the spring and beyond from there.”

How other British Burghley first-timers fared

Fellow first-timer Jack Pinkney – who didn’t start riding until he was 17 – had a difficult time with Claragh Olala at Joules at the Maltings and knocked out flag at the LeMieux Stable Gates, but the pair jumped clear, adding 16.8 time penalties to complete on 54.8, in 25th.

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Mary Edmundson withdrew Lionel II before cross-country, but for two other British debutants, the day was harder going.

Kate Rocher-Smith had a fall with Dassett Select at the Trout Hatchery, when he pecked cantering through the water after the log drop in, despite flying through the earlier stages of the course – a disappointing and wet end to their round.

Kate and Dassett Select were both uninjured, and she led the horse away herself.

Anthony Clarke – an older debutant at 52 – produced a terrific round in the early stages on 15-year-old gelding Ballinaguilkey Fortunus, often taking the longer routes as he chased a completion on his five-star debut – despite an earlier run-out at the Pedigree Ditches.

In the closing stages, though, Ballinaguilkey Fortunus ran out of steam on the long route out of Defender Valley, stopping in front of the log trailer up the hill, and Anthony was quick then to retire.