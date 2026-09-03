Yasmin Ingham’s other Du Loir: meet Goliath, the horse following in Banzai’s hoofprints

A stablemate of her World Championship gold medallist is making his own mark – on his Burghley and five-star debut

Oscar Williams&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Yasmin Ingham rides a medium trot on her horse Goliath Du Loir at the 2026 Defender Burghley Horse Trials
Yasmin Ingham riding Goliath Du Loir during the dressage phase at Burghley
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Yasmin Ingham sits fifth after the first day of dressage at the 2026 Defender Burghley Horse Trials, aboard the 10-year-old Goliath Du Loir – a horse bred at the same stud, and by the same sire, Nouma D’Auzay, as her 2022 World Championship gold medal-winning ride, Banzai Du Loir.

Goliath is making his five-star debut here, and his score of 32.7 has put him within touching distance of the leaders. But for Yasmin, she was most pleased with how the gelding handled one of the biggest atmospheres in the sport with remarkably little fuss.

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Oscar Williams
Oscar Williams
H&H dressage and sport horse editor

Oscar joined Horse & Hound in October 2023 and is the magazine’s dressage editor and sports manager, overseeing coverage of equestrian sport. After studying equine science at Myerscough College, he spent four years working for leading dressage rider Emile Faurie, competing at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelling with the yard to CDIs including Aachen and Saumur. He holds a master’s degree in Literature from York St John University (2021).