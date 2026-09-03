Yasmin Ingham sits fifth after the first day of dressage at the 2026 Defender Burghley Horse Trials, aboard the 10-year-old Goliath Du Loir – a horse bred at the same stud, and by the same sire, Nouma D’Auzay, as her 2022 World Championship gold medal-winning ride, Banzai Du Loir.

Goliath is making his five-star debut here, and his score of 32.7 has put him within touching distance of the leaders. But for Yasmin, she was most pleased with how the gelding handled one of the biggest atmospheres in the sport with remarkably little fuss.

“I was delighted with him,” Yasmin said. “He’s only a young horse, and to come into this huge atmosphere in the main arena is definitely quite daunting for a lot of horses – but he handled it like a pro.



“It’s his first five-star. He’s only 10, so I believe he’s maybe one of three 10-year-olds in the field – completely inexperienced at this level.”

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She was particularly pleased with how he settled once he was in the ring. “He would normally be a little bit flighty in the dressage, so for him to actually go in there and just be completely onside with me to begin with was just a really nice feeling,” she said.

“I felt like I could really ride him and go for every mark. His changes were all pretty much on the button, bar one. He’s just really an obedient horse in general.

“He really does try to do as I ask, and he’s just a really lovely partner. There’s still so much more to come in the dressage phase, but for where he is in his career, I was just delighted with that.”

Her belief in Goliath Du Loir’s long-term ceiling shone through in all her post-test interviews. “I believe he’s just an out-and-out cross-country and jumping horse, and there’s so much more to come on the dressage side. In a few years’ time, I believe he’ll be a real, real top contender.”

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Where some would be daunted choosing Burghley as their horse’s first five-star – perhaps preferring the more forgiving tracks at Luhmühlen or Pau – Yasmin explained why she built towards Burghley.

“He’s had fantastic preparation this year, and I think there are different five-star horses for different events, and he’s one that’s super brave and bold. He’s got a huge stride, and letting him run along this terrain is going to suit him. That was the decision to bring him here over Pau – Pau’s quite twisty; being on a racecourse, it’s a little bit flatter too. I think hopefully we’ll get stuck into the terrain, and he’ll settle into it.”

It’s a landmark week for Yasmin too – this is her first Burghley – and the build-up has brought its own nerves.

“Burghley’s renowned for its tricky, bold, huge cross-country course, so it’s definitely been an interesting first walk – daunting, to say the least,” she admitted. “But I’m hoping it’s going to get smaller and smaller the more I walk it.”

Despite the nerves, she’s clearly relishing what course-designer Derek di Grazia has put together.

“I love the way Derek builds – I’ve ridden a few of his tracks now, and he does a fantastic job,” said Yasmin, who has had good results with Banzai at Kentucky Three-Day Event, another event where Derek designs.

“Just to be here at Burghley, it’s such an iconic venue and event. I’ve grown up watching it for so many years, and actually to be here competing now is pretty surreal.”