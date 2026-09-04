‘I’m 52… I’ve probably made a bad life choice coming here!’ – meet Burghley’s oldest first-timer

Anthony Clark talks about why he’s a latecomer to five-star level and how he came to ride his Burghley horse

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Anthony Clark, a rider in a black tailcoat, rides grey horse Ballinaguilkey Fortunus in the grass dressage arena at Burghley
Burghley debutants Anthony Clark and Ballinaguilkey Fortunus score 38.4 in the dressage
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Anthony Clark has spent his career buying, producing and selling horses which have gone on to be successful at the top level – but never ridden at five-star himself until this week, when the 52-year-old makes his debut at Defender Burghley Horse Trials.

“I’ve done loads of four-stars and it was never that I didn’t want to do a five-star. I just needed to sell horses on to pay my mortgage, pay bills because it costs money to keep afloat, doesn’t it? Life gets in the way,” said Anthony after his dressage test at Burghley today.

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Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.