Meet two quite distinct Burghley first-timers: the one who started mucking out horses aged 17, and the one who’s dreamed of this since childhood

Jack Pinkney and Mary Edmundson are both first-timers at Defender Burghley this week – but their journeys to this moment are quite different

Oscar Williams&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Jack Pinkney in a black tailcoat riding a half pass on his horse, Claragh Olala, during their dressage test at the 2026 Defender Burghley Horse Trials
Jack Pinkney and Claragh Olala on their Burghley debut
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Jack Pinkney and Mary Edmundson are both making their Defender Burghley debuts this week – Jack posting a first-day dressage score of 38 aboard Claragh Olala, Mary a 41 aboard Lionel II. Their routes to this moment, though, could hardly look more different.

Jack, 33, came to eventing the long way round. “I wasn’t really eventing as a child – I didn’t have horses until I was 17,” he explained. “My sister did some Pony Club stuff, but it was never really something I wanted to get stuck into.

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Oscar Williams
Oscar Williams
H&H dressage and sport horse editor

Oscar joined Horse & Hound in October 2023 and is the magazine’s dressage editor and sports manager, overseeing coverage of equestrian sport. After studying equine science at Myerscough College, he spent four years working for leading dressage rider Emile Faurie, competing at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelling with the yard to CDIs including Aachen and Saumur. He holds a master’s degree in Literature from York St John University (2021).