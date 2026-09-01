‘It’s like Christmas morning’: special Burghley memories on the eve of 65th anniversary event

Leading figures involved with Defender Burghley Horse Trials reflect on some of their favourite memories connected with the CCI5* event

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Harry Meade riding CAVALIER CRYSTAL during the cross country phase of the Defender Burghley Horse Trials, in the park land surrounding Burghley House near Stamford in Lincolnshire in 2025
Course-designer Derek di Grazia named Harry Meade’s (pictured) three clear cross-country jumping rounds in both 2024 and 2025 as among his favourite memories of watching competitors tackle his Burghley tracks.
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Defender Burghley Horse Trials starts tomorrow (2 September) and as the clock ticks down to the start of the 65th anniversary event, those closest to the CCI5* reflect on some of their favourite memories connected to the event.

Event president Miranda Rock, whose grandfather David Cecil, the sixth Marquess of Exeter, founded the horse trials in 1961, starts her day to the sound of “testing, testing” ringing out across the site’s PA system each morning.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.